Two women fined in Musquodoboit Harbour for traveling outside their municipality

Two women were fined Musquodoboit Harbour for traveling outside their municipality on Friday.

Police say they stopped a vehicle around 8 a.m. on Highway 7 for a traffic violation and found the driver was from Indian Brook and the passenger was from Millbrook.

RCMP say the 28-year old and 43-year old women were charged under the Health Protection Act with non-essential travel outside of the municipality where they primarily reside