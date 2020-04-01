Two women ticketed in Truro for violating Emergency Management Act

The Truro Police Service has ticketed two women for violating the Emergency Management Act.

On Tuesday evening, police received a complaint about people using a soccer field to run their dogs.

When the responding officer arrived, he located a 42-year-old woman and a 26-year old woman using the soccer field contrary to posted signs advising the field was closed.

The Truro Police Service strongly advises members of the public to educate themselves on the directives and new enforcement measures in the order of the Chief Medical Officer issued on March 24 at novascotia.ca/coronavirus.