Two youths arrested after break, enter and theft at Cole Harbour school

RCMP say a 13-year-old and 14-year-old were arrested following an investigation into a break, enter and theft at a school in Cole Harbour Friday morning.

Officers responded around 1:30 a.m. to an alarm at the school and discovered a broken window and fresh tracks in the snow.

A release says a Halifax Regional Police K9 Unit tracked the suspects to a nearby home where they were arrested without incident.

Police say the only item noted missing was an item that had been confiscated during school hours.

RCMP say the youths from Cole Harbour were released on conditions and are scheduled to appear in Halifax Provincial Youth Court on April 16.