U Sports cancels Vanier Cup, other fall championships because of COVID-19

U Sports has cancelled six national championships including the Vanier Cup because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The varsity football championship was scheduled for Nov. 28 in a city yet to be announced.

The University of Calgary Dinos are the defending champions.

The Uteck and Mitchell Bowls, which serve as the Vanier Cup semifinals, were also cancelled.

Women's field hockey and rugby, cross-country running, men's and women's soccer all scheduled for later this year are the other championships called off.