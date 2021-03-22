UARB invokes interrupter clause to drop gas prices 8.1 c/L on Saturday

Gas prices in Nova Scotia dropped by 8.1 cents per litre over the weekend.

The minimum price of gas in the Truro area as of Saturday is $1.241 per litre.

On Friday, the Nova Scotia Utility and Review Board said it would invoke the interrupter clause and gas prices would be adjusted at midnight.

The UARB said, "This change is necessary due to significant shifts in the market prices of gasoline."

The price of diesel oil was not affected by the interruption.

The interrupter clause was last used to drop gas prices last March as oil prices plummeted.