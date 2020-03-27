UARB provides clarity on transportation service requirements

The Vice Chair of the Nova Scotia Utility and Review Board (UARB) is offering some clarity about the status of transportation services in the province as a result of the recently declared COVID-19 state of emergency.

Roland Deveau says the UARB has received a number of inquiries, including whether transportation services are essential, whether they can continue, and what health related requirements apply to such services.

Based on Wednesday's order from chief medical officer of health Dr. Robert Strang, "transportation and public transit services provided by a municipal unit, or provided by a carrier which has contracted with a municipal unit, are exempt from the six-foot social distancing requirements and the five-person gathering limit."

Deveau says that motor carriers can implement social distancing and five-person gathering limits if they feel it's appropriate to do so.

Any other not-for-profit or for-profit business or organization, which is not a municipal unit nor contracted by a municipal unit, may operate, but must follow the six-foot social distancing requirement.

If unable to do so, they must limit the number of customers or clients on its premises, including vehicles, to no more than five persons at a time.

Section 11 of the Order provides:

11. In addition and for greater clarity, the social distancing [six-foot separation] requirements set out in Clause 7 and the 5-person [gathering] limit set out in Clause 8 do not apply to taxi service and the following municipal entities and their contractors: