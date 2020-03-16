UARB to invoke interrupter clause at midnight

The Nova Scotia Utility and Review Board (UARB) is once again invoking the interrupter clause for the price of gas.

Effective at midnight tonight, the price will be changed.

The UARB says this change is necessary due to significant shifts in the market prices of gasoline.

The price of diesel oil is not affected by this interruption.

The interrupter clause was used last week, dropping gas by 10.5 c/L and diesel by 10.3 c/L.

This is the thirteenth time the clause has been used since the UARB began regulating gas prices in 2009.