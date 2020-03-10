UARB to use interrupter clause at midnight

The Nova Scotia Utility and Review Board (UARB) will invoke the interrupter clause at midnight.

The UARB says this change is necessary "due to significant shifts in the market prices of gasoline and diesel oil."

This is the twelfth time that the interrupter clause has been used.

The benchmark price for North American oil, West Texas Intermediate, settled at $31.13 US per barrel yesterday, down $10.15 US.

The UARB says the benchmark price of gasoline and diesel oil for Nova Scotia is based on an average of the daily market price for refined gasoline and diesel oil on the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) converted into Canadian dollars.

Retail price paid at the pumps is the benchmark price with wholesale margin, retailer markup, transportation allowance, cost of carbon, and taxes added.

