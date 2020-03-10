iHeartRadio
-1°C
Instagram
90200
Sms*

UARB to use interrupter clause at midnight

gas

The Nova Scotia Utility and Review Board (UARB) will invoke the interrupter clause at midnight.

The UARB says this change is necessary "due to significant shifts in the market prices of gasoline and diesel oil."

This is the twelfth time that the interrupter clause has been used.

The benchmark price for North American oil, West Texas Intermediate, settled at $31.13 US per barrel yesterday, down $10.15 US.

The UARB says the benchmark price of gasoline and diesel oil for Nova Scotia is based on an average of the daily market price for refined gasoline and diesel oil on the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) converted into Canadian dollars.

Retail price paid at the pumps is the benchmark price with wholesale margin, retailer markup, transportation allowance, cost of carbon, and taxes added.

Interrupter clause history:

Date Product Change
June 5, 2019 Gas Down 6.0 cents
June 5, 2019 Diesel Down 4.9 cents
September 2, 2015 Gas Up 6.6 cents
September 2, 2015 Diesel Up 6.5 cents
August 26, 2015 Gas Down 5.1 cents
March 11, 2015 Diesel Down 6.4 cents
February 23, 2015 Diesel Up 7.1 cents
February 4, 2015 Gas Up 6.4 cents
January 28, 2014 Diesel Up 6.4 cents
October 24, 2012 Gas Down 5.3 cents
September 20, 2012 Gas Down 6.2 cents
May 18, 2011 Gas Down 8.1 cents
May 7, 2011 Diesel Down 7.4 cents

Contests