UARB uses interrupter clause to lower price of gasoline

More savings at the pumps.

The Nova Scotia Utility and Review Board invoked its interrupter clause overnight to lower the price of gasoline by almost ten cents a litre.

That puts the new minimum price of regular, self-serve gasoline at $0.806/L in Truro.

The price of diesel did not change and remains at 0.916/L.

This is the second time in less than a week the UARB has used its interrupter clause to lower fuel prices in response to plummeting oil prices.

Overall, the price of gasoline in Nova Scotia is down more than 26 cents a litre since Tuesday, March 10.