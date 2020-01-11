Unauthorized items seized at Dorchester Penitentiary

Correctional Service Canada (CSC) says staff members confiscated two packages in the medium security unit on January 7.

A release says the items confiscated include 197 Nicotine patches.

CSC says the discovery is a result of the combined efforts of correctional officers and measures are being heightened to prevent contraband from entering its institutions.

The prison service also works with police to take action against those who attempt to introduce contraband into correctional institutions.

CSC says a tip line is in place for all federal institutions so that it may gather additional information about activities relating to security at its institutions.

The toll free number to provide anonymous information is 1-866-780-3784.