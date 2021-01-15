Underwater search for missing fishermen continues Friday

The RCMP Underwater Recovery Team (URT) is continuing the search for the Chief William Saulis fishing vessel on Friday.

On Thursday, the URT searched targeted areas in the water identified by GPS coordinates and other information with a Remotely Operated Underwater Vehicle (ROV), but did not find the sunken vessel.

A release states the URT will use side scan sonar and the ROV in new targeted areas on Friday with assistance from the Canadian Coast Guard.

Police say the aerial search has concluded but may resume as new information is received.

Updates will be provided as the search for the missing fishermen continues.