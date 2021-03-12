Unemployment rate slips to 8.1 per cent in N.S. in February

The unemployment rate in Nova Scotia slipped two-tenths of a percentage point to 8.1 per cent in February.

The province had a net loss of 1,200 full-time jobs and an increase of 1,400 to the labour force, which were offset by a gain of 3,600 part-time jobs.

Nationally, Statistics Canada says the economy added 259,000 jobs in February.

The unemployment rate fell to 8.2 per cent, a drop of 1.2 per cent from January, to reach its lowest rate since March 2020.

The agency also says that the number of long-term unemployed, people who had been looking for work or been on temporary layoff for 27 weeks or more, fell by 49,000 from a record high of 512,000 in January.

Employment increased in both by 113,000 in Quebec and 100,000 in Ontario, coinciding with the easing of public health restrictions in most areas of both provinces.