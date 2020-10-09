Unemployment rates drop in Canada, N.S.: Statistics Canada

Statistics Canada says the country added 378,000 jobs in September as Canadians adapted to back-to-school routines and bringing employment to with 720,000 of pre-pandemic levels.

The unemployment rate fell to 9.0 per cent, continuing its slide down from the record-high of 13.7 per cent recorded in May.

The figures beat expectations for gains in the month.

Financial data firm Refinitiv said economist estimates were for a gain of 156,600 jobs and an unemployment rate of 9.7 per cent.

Unemployment rate dropps in N.S.

In Atlantic Canada, Nova Scotia reported the largest employment gain in September, up 12,000, continuing the upward trend that began five months earlier.

Employment in Nova Scotia was within 3.2 per cent of its February level and the unemployment rate fell 2.4 percentage points to 7.9 per cent.

(With files from Statistics Canada)