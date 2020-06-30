Union calls for reversal of decision to remove president of NSCAD University

The union that represents faculty at NSCAD University in Halifax is challenging the school's decision to remove its president after less than a year on the job.

The Faculty Union of the Nova Scotia College of Art and Design says the decision by the school's board of governors was "opaque" and should be reversed.

On Sunday, the chairwoman of the board, Louise Anne Comeau, issued an internal memo saying Aoife Mac Namara was no longer serving as president as of last Friday, saying the move was a personnel matter.

A statement from the union says the board removed Mac Namara without consulting the university community.

Union president Mathew Reichertz praised Mac Namara for bringing the university together after a faculty strike last March.

As well, Reichertz says the union was impressed with Mac Namara's leadership as the school shifted to online learning in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, something the board of directors also acknowledged.