Update on search for Dylan Ehler

The Town of Truro has provided an update on the search for missing 3-year-old Dylan Elher.

In a release, Truro Police say they are aware that a community search for the missing boy will take place this weekend.

Police say they have spoken to one of the organizers and have asked that they report any information or areas that they feel needs to be searched again.

Any recommended areas will be searched with the assistance of Ground Search and Rescue, as they are trained professionals.

Truro Police say they do not recommend the use of non-trained searchers, but understands the community's desire to help.

DYy;an was last seen playing in his grandmother's yard on Wednesday May 6, 2020.