Updated** 40-year-old man arrested for armed robbery in Truro

A 40-year-old man has been arrested for armed robbery following an incident at the Scotiabank on Inglis Place in Truro.

Officers with the Truro Police Service and the Truro Police K9 Unit responded within moments to a robbery call at around 9:50 a.m. and began actively looking for the suspect.

He was identified and located at a downtown apartment building, where he was arrested.

The suspect remains in police custody.

The Truro Police Service Criminal Investigation Division is continuing this investigation.