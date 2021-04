**Updated at 1:23 p.m.**

Public Health is reporting 70 new COVID-19 cases in Nova Scotia on Thursday.

Officials say 59 cases are in the Central Zone, two are in the Northern Zone and there are nine cases in the Eastern Zone.

As of Thursday, Nova Scotia has 548 active cases of COVID-19.

There are 14 people receiving treatment in hosptial, with four of those in ICU.