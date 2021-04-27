Updated** 96 new COVID-19 cases reported in Nova Scotia on Tuesday

**Updated at 2:09 p.m.**

Nova Scotia is reporting 96 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.

Public Health says 90 of the cases are in the Central Zone, including a staff member at Clarmar Residential Care Facility in Dartmouth.

Officials say all residents have been fully vaccinated with two doses of COVID-19 vaccine.

There are also three cases in the Eastern Zone, including the case identified Monday at Sydney Academy in Sydney, two in the Western Zone and one in the Northern Zone.

Nova Scotia now has 419 active cases of COVID-19, with 11 people in hosptial, including three receiving treatment in ICU.