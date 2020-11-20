Updated** Auburn Drive High closed, second COVID-19 case confirmed

Auburn Drive High School in Cole Harbour is closed Friday and a second COVID-19 case has been confirmed.

The Department of Health and Wellness says the new case is a close contact of an earlier reported case at the school.

Public Health will be in touch with close contacts as part of its ongoing investigation.

The province says everyone in a class which a confirmed case attended is being tested and must self-isolate for 14 days.

The nine schools in the Auburn Drive family are closed to staff.

Friday is an assessment and evaluation day for pre-primary to grade 9 students.

Staff will work from home, except for caretaking and custodial staff.