Updated** Barricaded man in custody in New Glasgow

**Updated at 7:24 a.m.**

New Glasgow Regional Police say a barricaded person on Kennedy Court has been safely apprehended.

Constable Ken Macdonald says officers attended the scene for a report of an assault in progress.

He says the person barricaded themselves into the residence after a brief interaction with officers.

Constable Macdonald says the man was taken into custody at 6:35 a.m. for mischief and under the Involuntary Psychiatric Treatment Act.

Police said early this morning that there was no immediate threat to the surrounding residents.

The public had been asked to avoid the area.