Updated** Cape Breton suspect arrested on attempted murder, weapons and threat charges

**Updated at 9:19 a.m.**

A suspect in weekend shooting incidents in Cape Breton is scheduled to appear in Sydney Provincial Court today.

Shawn Raymond Daniel Leroy is facing charges that include attempted murder, aggravated assault, robbery with a firearm and 15 additional weapons and threat-related charges.

Cape Breton Regional Police say Leroy was arrested Saturday evening, just hours after they received reports of shooting incidents in North Sydney and Florence and the theft of an all terrain vehicle in Sydney Mines.

They say he was spotted riding an ATV on a trail adjacent to Highway 125 and was later nabbed in the Membertou area.

Investigators allege Leroy shot two people; a male and female.

They say the male remains in critical condition, while the female has since been released from hospital.

They also say the suspect and victims know each other and that this was not a random attack.