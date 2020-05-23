Updated** Crews return Saturday to battle Nova Scotia wildfire near Chester Grant

**Updated @ 11:14 a.m.**

Fire crews returned early Saturday morning to the site of a forest fire covering about 27 hectares of land near Chester Grant, N.S.



Lands and Forestry says 14 fire departments, water supply tankers and department staff were on scene to contain the wildfire, saying activity was "low'' in the morning.



The fire is believed to have started at about 4:30 p.m. on Friday, in a part of the province where the government has banned brush burning and beach fires.



The department confirmed Saturday that two structures were damaged Friday and said the cause of the fire was unknown.

Two provincial helicopters joined members from 16 fire departments Friday, with the department reporting that a "large part'' of the fire was put out before crews left the scene at about 9 p.m.

