Updated** Four arrested after shots fired at Indigenous fisherman Sunday evening

**Updated at 3:33 p.m.**

Four men have been arrested following a report of shots fired in Pictou Landing on Sunday evening.

Officers responded around 5:30 p.m. to a report of shots fired in the Northumberland Strait near Pictou Landing First Nation.

RCMP learned a man had observed a crew of a fishing vessel removing lobster traps from the water and when he approached them in a small boat, the fishing vessel accelerated toward him and shots were fired from the vessel.

The man was not injured and returned to shore.

Police say a 51-year old Pictou County man turned himself in on Sunday and was arrested, and three other men from Pictou County were arrested Monday in Caribou.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Pictou District RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

