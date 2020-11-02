Updated** Hearing to review Halifax police actions before lockup cell death delayed two days

**Updated @ 12:10 p.m.**

A hearing to examine the actions of three Halifax police officers who arrested a man who later died from suffocation in a detention cell has been delayed for two days.

The Nova Scotia Police Review Board was set to begin a hearing today in an appeal launched by Corey Rogers' mother, Jeannette Rogers, regarding the disciplinary decisions of the Halifax police force after her son's death in June 2016.

The hearing had previously been delayed due to the trial of two booking officers, special constables Daniel Fraser and Cheryl Gardner, who were found guilty of criminal negligence last November in Rogers' death.

On Monday, board chairman Simon MacDonald granted Rogers until Wednesday morning to attempt to find legal counsel. He noted the case had been delayed before and that Rogers had been advised in the past that she should attempt to find a lawyer to advise her.

During the booking officers' trial, a medical examiner testified Rogers, 41, died of suffocation while lying in a cell overnight on June 15, 2016, with a spit hood covering his mouth as he appeared to be vomiting.

A spit hood is a covering over the face designed to stop someone from spitting or biting.



(With files from Michael Tutton/The Canadian Press)