Updated** Launch of additional NSHA online booking services delayed

**Updated at 9:49 a.m. on October 2nd**

The launch of online appointment booking for four new locations in Nova Scotia has been delayed.

Nova Scotia Health says "unforeseen technological issues" will mean working with the vendor to address the matter.

The booking system was being launched for blood collection in the Cape Breton, South Shore, and St. Martha's Regional Hospitals.

It was also planned to be offered for blood collection and X-ray services at the Cobequid Community Health Centre.