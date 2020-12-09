Updated** Man arrested after incident in New Glasgow

**Updated at 1:42 p.m.**

New Glasgow Regional Police say a man was arrested under the Involuntary Psychiatric Treatment Act after an incident in the town on Wednesday.

Officers responded at around 11:00 a.m. to a residence on Merigomish Road to conduct a wellness check.

Police say a lone male was arrested at 12:45 p.m. after a brief interaction with officers and several firearms were seized from the home.

Merigomish Road was closed to all traffic between Lorne Street and Swallow Street for the police investigation, but has since re-opened.