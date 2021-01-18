Updated** Meat Cove residents asked to stay inside as police search for a wanted man

**Updated at 5:43 a.m. on January 19th**

Residents of Meat Cove are being asked to stay in their homes after a wanted man fled into a wooded area with a firearm.

RCMP said on Twitter at 1:24 p.m. on Monday that 33-year-old Perry MacKinnon was last seen in a camouflage jacket and blue track pants.

Police added that an emergency alert was to be issued for the area in northern Cape Breton.

An update at 7:35 p.m. stated that the search was continuing.

A warrant for MacKinnon's arrest was issued last August after he failed to show up for a court appearance in Sydney on several weapons charges.