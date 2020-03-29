UPDATED** Missing 15-year-old from Plymouth found safe

**Updated @ 8:47 a.m.**

Pictou District RCMP say Emma Ruth Hubley has been located and is safe.

Police would like to thank the public for their assistance in this matter.

Pictou District RCMP need help finding Emma Ruth Hubley.

A release says the 15-year-old has been missing since 9:30 p.m. on March 26.

Police described Hubley as being white, standing 5'4" tall and weighing 110 lbs.

RCMP say she has purple and blue hair and blue eyes, and was last seen wearing a black winter jacket, a pink sweater, black pants, a black tank top and ball cap.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Emma Ruth Hubley is asked to contact Pictou District RCMP at 902-755-4141 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).