Updated** Missing 73-year-old from Lake Echo located

**Updated at 12:41 p.m.**

Halifax District RCMP says 73-year-old John Shannahan has been located and is safe

Police would like to thank the public for their assistance in his location.

Halifax District RCMP is asking for the public's help to find 73-year-old John Shannahan.

The Dartmouth man was last seen around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday south of Highway 107 at marker 22, between Lake Echo and Grand Lake.

Police say Shannahan became separated from a friend while picking blueberries.

The RCMP stated just before midnight that search efforts are underway with Halifax Regional Fire & Emergency, Halifax Regional Police K9, and Halifax Search and Rescue.

Police said Thursday morning that traffic on Highway 107 is down to one lane with reduced speeds.

Shannahan is described as white, standing 5'6" with blue eyes, wearing a white shirt with black lettering, khaki shorts, and glasses.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.