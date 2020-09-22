Updated** Missing Lower Sackville woman located: RCMP

**Updated Wednesday September 23 @ 10:39 a.m.**

The 32-year-old who was reported missing from Lower Sackville on September 21 has been located and is safe.

The RCMP would like to thank the public for their assistance and retweets on social media.

Halifax District RCMP is asking for help to locate Monika Selig, who also goes by Monika Nauss.

The 32-year-old is missing from Lower Sackville and was last seen at 7:30 p.m. on Friday.

She's described as white, 5'8" and 175 pounds, with dyed blonde hair and brown eyes.

Police say that she was last seen wearing a beige jacket, dark pants, and pink flip flops.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.