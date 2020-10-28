Updated** Missing Pictou County woman located

**Updated at 4:05 p.m.**

The 42-year-old who was reported missing from Pictou has been located and is safe.

The RCMP would like to thank the public for their assistance and retweets on social media.

Pictou District RCMP is asking for help to locate 42-year-old Tammy Michelle Heighton (Stewart).

She was last seen on September 23rd in Pictou and the RCMP say she could be in the Antigonish area.

Police say Heighton is described as Caucasian, 5' tall and around 100 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

A clothing description is not available.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.