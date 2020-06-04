Updated** Missing teen in Pictou County located

**Updated at 4:25 p.m.**

The RCMP say Emma Hubley has been located and is safe.

Police would like to thank the public for their assistance.

Pictou District RCMP is asking for public assistance to locate Emma Hubley, who has been missing since Wednesday.

Hubley is described as white, 5'4" and 150 pounds, with a medium build, straight red/brown hair, and blue eyes.

A clothing description was not available from police.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.