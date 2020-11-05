Updated** Missing Waterville woman located

**Updated at 4:36 p.m.**

Kings District RCMP says 66-year-old Jocelean Piercy has been located and is safe.

Kings District RCMP is asking the public for help as they attempt to locate 66-year-old Jocelean Piercy.

Police say Piercy was last seen leaving a home on Maple Street in Waterville on October 27th and was reported missing November 4th.

She is described as standing 5'5" tall, weighing 100 pounds with blue eys and long, straight grey hair.

No clothing description was provided but RCMP say Piercy could be driving a grey 2004 Saturn S-series car with Nova Scotia licence plate FNC 221.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Jocelean Piercy is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.