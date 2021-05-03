Updated** Missing woman located

**Updated at 2:39 p.m.**

Police say the 26-year old woman reported who was reported missing has been located and is safe.

The RCMP would like to thank the public for their assistance and retweets on social media.

Pictou County District RCMP is asking for help to locate Erin Tracey.

The 26-year-old was last seen on Munroe Street in Westville on Sunday.

Tracey is described as white, 5'7" and 145 pounds, with medium length blonde hair and blue eyes.

She was last seen wearing a black Reebok jacket, a tie-dye pink/blue/purple shirt, jeans, and beige boots.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact RCMP or Crime Stoppers.