Updated** Missing woman located safe

**Updated at 1:26 p.m.**

The RCMP say the 49-year-old female who was reported missing from New Germany has been located and is safe.

The RCMP needs help locating Tabitha Sisco-Wearing.

A release states the 49-year old was last seen Wednesday on North River Road in New Germany.

Police describe Sisco-Wearing as white, standing 5'7" tall and weighing 220 lbs with long brass-blonde hair and green/blue eyes.

She was last seen wearing a dark-coloured shirt, black leather jacket and black sneakers.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Tabitha Sisco-Wearing is asked to contact Lunenburg County District RCMP or Crime Stoppers.