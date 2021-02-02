Updated** No shadow to be seen by Shubenacadie Sam on Tuesday

**Updated at 8:04 a.m.**

Shubenacadie Sam emerged from his home to make his Groundhog Day prediction this morning as a winter storm bears down on the region and did not see his shadow.

Folklore says no shadow is a sign of an early spring, while winter will last for six more weeks if the groundhog sees its shadow.

Unlike past years, the event today was virtual, with people invited to watch the prediction on the Shubenacadie Wildlife Park social media as there are no public events.

Since 1999, Shubenacadie Sam has predicted an early spring fourteen times and a long winter nine times.

Shubenacadie Wildlife Park on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ShubenacadieWildlifePark

Shubenacadie Sam on Twitter: https://twitter.com/ShubenacadieSam

Shubenacadie Wildlife Park website: http://wildlifepark.novascotia.ca