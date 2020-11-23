Updated** Northumberland Ferries cancels N.S.-P.E.I. crossings Monday and Tuesday

**Updated at 2:24 p.m.**

There will be no further N.S.-P.E.I. ferry service on Monday or any service on Tuesday.



Northumberland Ferries Limited cancelled the remainder of its crossings between Caribou, N.S. and Wood Islands, P.E.I. shortly after 8:45 a.m. Monday due to the conditions in the Northumberland Strait.

In a second e-mail shortly after 2:15 p.m. Monday, the ferry operator confirmed Tuesday's scheduled sailings were also cancelled due to the weather.

Environment Canada issued a Gale Warning for the Northumberland Strait at 10:00 a.m. Monday, with conditions forecast to remain poor until at least Tuesday afternoon.