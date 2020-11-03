Updated** One new COVID-19 case reported, sixteen active cases remain in Nova Scotia on Tuesday

**Updated at 4:15 p.m.**

One new case of COVID-19 was identified in Nova Scotia on Monday.

Public Health says the new case is in the Northern Zone and is under investigation.

To date, Nova Scotia has a total of 113,202 negative test results, 1,114 positive cases, and 65 deaths.

There are 16 active cases of the virus in the province, with no one currently in hospital due to COVID-19.

The provincial government says that the Nova Scotia Health Authority's labs completed 625 Nova Scotia tests on November 2nd.