Updated** Ontario man wanted on arrest warrant in Annapolis County arrested

**Updated on Wednesday August 12 @ 2:11 p.m.**

RCMP say a 27-year-old man from Ontario wanted on a province-wide warrant was arrested by Annapolis District RCMP on Wednesday.

Police would like to thank the public for their assistance in the matter.

A 27-year-old man from Ontario is wanted on a province-wide arrest warrant for a number of offences in Wilmot on Sunday.

Annapolis District RCMP say Bradley Nickerson is charged with aggravated Assault and two counts of failing to comply with an undertaking.

Nickerson is described as white, standing 5'11" and 190 pounds with dark brown hair.

If he is spotted, the public is asked not to approach him but to call police or Crime Stoppers.