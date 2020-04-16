Updated** Pedestrian killed in Highway 104 collision near Crowes Mills

**Updated at 9:16 a.m.**

A 40-year-old man from Moncton has died after being struck by a pickup truck on Highway 104 near Crowes Mills early Thursday morning.

The RCMP say the driver was not able to avoid the pedestrian.

The incident happened in the eastbound lanes around 4 a.m. between Exit 13 for Debert and Exit 15 for the 102 interchange.

Police say the pedestrian died at the scene, while the driver was not injured.

The 104 was closed to eastbound traffic between those exits, with traffic being diverted to Highway 2.

The highway reopened around 11:30 a.m.

The investigation into the cause of the collision is ongoing.