Updated** Person of interest in West Lake Ainslie break-in identified: RCMP

**Updated at 9:37 a.m. on October 1st**

RCMP say the person of interest has been identified.

Inverness District RCMP is asking the public for help as they attempt to identify two suspects involved in a shed break-in in West Lake Ainslie.

Video camera footage from shortly before 7:15 a.m. September 14 shows a man and a woman gaining access to a locked shed on Lake Ainslie Chapel Road.

Police say the man is described as wearing blue pants, a white dress shirt with blue stripes, brown shoes and sunglasses.

(Submitted/RCMP)

RCMP say the woman wore dark grey or blue pants and a black zip-front jacket and she had her sunglasses on the top of her head.

(Submitted/RCMP)

Anyone with information on the identity of the suspects is asked to contact Inverness District RCMP at 902-258-2213 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).