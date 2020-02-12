Updated** Pictou County RCMP say missing teen located

**Updated at 1:45 p.m.**

The RCMP say the 15-year-old who was reported missing from Pictou earlier today has been located and is safe.

Pictou District RCMP is asking for help to locate 15-year-old Emma Anderson.

The teen was last seen leaving a residence in Pictou around 8 a.m. yesterday.

She's described as white, 5'5" tall and approximately 140 pounds, with long brown hair and brown eyes.

Police say she was last seen wearing a black jacket, grey leggings, red sneakers, and carrying a black purse.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.