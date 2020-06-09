Updated** Police in Nova Scotia investigate fatal dog attack northeast of Halifax

**Updated at 12:12 p.m.**

A local politician says the woman killed by a dog in a rural community northeast of Halifax was the owner of the animal.

Coun. Steve Streatch, who represents the Middle Musquodoboit area, says local residents have told him the woman was walking the dog on a local road Tuesday when it turned on her.

RCMP say the dog, described as a pit bull, was later killed, though it remains unclear how the animal died.

Earlier in the day, the Mounties issued a warning telling residents to stay indoors as officers searched for the dog, which was on the loose and described as dangerous.

At the time, police said the tan and brown dog was last spotted near the intersection of Wittenburg Road and Webster Road.

Reports on social media suggest the dog died after it was hit by a vehicle.