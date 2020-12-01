Updated** Police say missing Coldbrook woman has been found safe

**Updated at 4:10 p.m.**

Colchester District RCMP says the 57-year old woman reported missing from Coldbrook has been located and is safe.

Colchester District RCMP is asking for the public's help to locate a missing 57-year-old woman.

Shelley Whidden was last seen Saturday in Beaver Brook on Highway 236.

Whidden is described as white, 5'5" and 200 pounds, with long blond hair and hazel eyes.

Police say that no clothing description is available.

Whidden may be travelling with two dogs in a grey Toyota Rav4 with dog stickers on the rear window and Nova Scotia Licence FDV 559.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the RCMP or Crime Stoppers.