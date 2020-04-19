Updated** Portapique active shooter suspect in custody: RCMP

**Updated at 3:47 p.m.**

Nova Scotia RCMP say the suspect in an active shooting investigation in the Portapique area of Colchester County is in custody.

Police confirmed the news on Twitter at 11:40 a.m. and thanked the public for their support and cooperation.

The Canadian Press reports that Gabriel Wortman was arrested by the RCMP at the Irving Big Stop in Enfield.

A press conference is scheduled for 6 p.m. at Nova Scotia RCMP Headquarters in Dartmouth.

The 51-year-old was identified as the suspect by the RCMP just before 9 a.m., adding that there are multiple victims.

RCMP Public Information Officer Cpl. Lisa Croteau could not say how many victims there were or whether any people had been killed.

The RCMP said he was considered armed and dangerous, adding that the public should call 911 and not approach him if seen.

Police, and EHS are among those gathered at the Great Village Fire Hall on Sunday, April 19, 2020. (Staff photo)

In a tweet at 11:32 p.m. on Saturday, the RCMP said they were responding to a firearms complaint in the Portapique area.

The public was asked to avoid the area of Portapique Beach Road, Bay Shore Road and Five Houses Road, and stay in their homes with doors locked.

Around 10:20 a.m. on Sunday, police said Wortman may be driving what appears to be an RCMP vehicle and may be wearing an RCMP uniform.

(Submitted/RCMP)

They later clarified that Wortman is not employed by RCMP, and that the car number "28B11" was the difference between their cruisers and the vehicle he was driving.

Police posted updates through the morning, saying he was near Hidden Hilltop Campground in Glenholme, then in the Debert and Cenrtal Onslow areas, and southbound on Highway 102 in the Brookfield area.

Just after 11 a.m. he was confirmed to be driving a silver Chevy Tracker and was last seen in Milford.

No other details have been released.

The Nova Scotia Health Authority (NSHA) says "temporary access control measures" were put in place out of concerns for patients and health care teams.

The NSHA says, "No details are being shared related to the number of individuals who may have been brought to hospital as a result of this situation, or their conditions."

The restrictions went into place at the Colchester East Hants Health Centre (CEHHC) in Truro at 11:35 p.m. on Saturday.

Three more were affected Sunday morning: South Cumberland Community Care Centre in Parrsboro at 9:30 a.m., the All Saint Springhill Hospital at 11 a.m., and the Cobequid Community Health Centre in Sackville at 11:30 a.m.

All facilities remained open and continued to provide care, with the entrances locked and access controlled.

The NSHA also closed both the COVID-19 drive-through assessment centre on the CEHHC property and the COVID-19 assessment and treatment centre at the adjacent Rath Eastlink Community Centre.

Individuals with appointments were contacted directly.