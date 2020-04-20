Updated** RCMP commissioner says at least 18 victims in N.S. mass shooting

**Updated at 9:48 a.m.**

CTV News says at least 18 people, including an RCMP officer, have been killed in a mass shooting incident in Nova Scotia.

RCMP commissioner Brenda Lucki confirmed the number to CTV News Monday morning.

The victims include RCMP Constable Heidi Stevenson, a 23-year member of the force and mother of two, and Debert Elementary School teacher Lisa McCully.

Inspector Chris Leather said on Sunday that police were still trying to figure out how many were dead because there were multiple crime scenes.

Police say the suspected shooter, a 51-year-old man, was killed after being intercepted by officers in Enfield.

The Serious Incident Response Team (SiRT) has assumed responsibility for the investigation of the shooting of the suspect.

SiRT says the suspect was involved in a "serious criminal event" in Shubenacadie.

A confrontation with police followed in Enfield, resulting in officers discharging their firearms.

The suspect was found to be deceased at the scene.

"Devasting day for Nova Scotia"

The death of RCMP Constable Heidi Stevenson in a killing spree in northern Nova Scotia has shaken members of the force.

Nova Scotia commanding officer Lee Bergerman called Sunday a devastating day for the province that will remain etched in people's minds for years to come.

Bergerman says Stevenson answered the call of duty and lost her life protecting the public.

She says she met with Stevenson's family and words cannot describe the pain they are feeling.

(The Canadian Press)