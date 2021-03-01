Updated** RCMP continue to investigate shooting incident in Eskasoni

**Updated at 8:40 a.m.**

The RCMP say they believe there is no longer a risk to the public as they investigate a shooting Sunday night that left a man injured in Eskasoni.

Police say a call about gunfire at a residence came in around 10:25 p.m.

Officers found a man inside the home who'd been shot through a window and the victim was taken to hospital with non-life threating injuries.

Police say they received a second call about shots fired in the Cape Breton community two hours later, but found no evidence to substantiate the report.

The RCMP had also asked residents to stay inside with doors locked and report suspicious activity.

In an update at 7:55 a.m. today on Twitter, the RCMP say they're continuing to investigate this "isolated shooting incident" and will provide more information later today.