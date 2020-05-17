Updated** Remy MacQuarrie-Hurley located: police

Pictou County RCMP says 18-year-old Remy MacQuarrie-Hurley has been located and is safe

Police would like to thank the public for their assistance in this matter.

Pictou County RCMP is asking for public help as they attempt to locate 18-year-old Remy MacQuarrie-Hurley.

A release says MacQuarrie-Hurley was last seen at around 1:50 p.m. Thursday.

Police say MacQuarrie-Hurley is described as being white, standing 5'2" tall and weighing 110 lbs., with blue eyes and brown shoulder length hair.

MacQuarrie-Hurley was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, blue jogging pants and blue and white sandals.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Remy MacQuarrie-Hurley is asked to contact Pictou District RCMP at 902-485-4333 or 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).