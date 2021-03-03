Updated** Rescue crews respond to fire onboard ship off Nova Scotia coast

**Updated at 8:31 a.m.**

The Joint Rescue Co-ordination Centre (JRCC) in Halifax says the last remaining crew aboard the fishing vessel Atlantic Destiny has been rescued off the coast of Nova Scotia.

Aircraft and ships responded to an emergency aboard the vessel last night after a fire onboard, which had been extinguished but then reignited.

The vessel out of Riverport had lost power and was adrift in 8 metre seas and 55 knot winds.

A small crew was reported to have remained onboard to assess the situation, which was followed by the update of generator power being restored.

JRCC spokesperson Lt. Commander Brian Owens said the six people were in no immediate danger, and crews are working on a plan to get them off the vessel, but weather has been a challenge.

JRCC says that, as of 8 a.m., the last four crew members and two search and rescue techs have been rescued and were aboard the Canadian Coast Guard Ship (CCGS) Cape Roger.

It says the Cape Roger will remain on scene to monitor the vessel.

JRCC stated at 10:55 p.m. yesterday that the master of the vessel reported the fire and that they were taking on water.

At 12:24 a.m., JRCC said generator power had been restored and onboard pumps were operating, but the crew were still trying to control the water coming into the vessel.

A CH-149 Cormorant and CC130 Hercules from 14 Wing Greenwood responded, as well as the CCGS Cape Roger, while JRCC said the FV Lahave was in vicinity and standing by to assist.

At 12:01 a.m., JRCC said a U.S. Coast Guard helicopter was also on scene to recover additional personnel, with the evacuated crew to be flown to Yarmouth.