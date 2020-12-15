Updated** Scallop boat, crew missing off Nova Scotia coast

**Updated at 4:23 p.m.**

Six crew are missing after a scallop vessel sank off the coast of southwestern Nova Scotia early today in two-metre seas and powerful winds.

Lieutenant-Commander Brian Owens of the search and rescue co-ordination centre in Halifax says an emergency signal was received at 5:50 a.m. from the boat off Delaps Cove, N.S., about 40 kilometres northeast of Digby.

A large search effort continues, but as of 3 p.m. local time no survivors had been located from the scallop dragger-- "Chief William Saulis."

The rescue centre says debris was spotted on the heaving seas during the morning and two life-rafts were found on shore with nobody in them.

A Cormorant helicopter and a Hercules aircraft were dispatched from Greenwood, Nova Scotia and three coast guard vessels along with ground search and rescue teams are searching along the coastal area for any sign of the crew.

Alain d'Entremont, president of the Full Bay Scallop Association, says it's hard to describe the sadness in the local fishing communities as they await the outcome of the search.

Owens says the search will continue through the day and into the evening.

Angela Burnie, a member of the Hillsburn United Baptist Church located just northwest of Delaps Cove, says "words can't explain how we feel here on the shore, because it's right in our backyard."